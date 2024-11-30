AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Bilawal reaffirms party’s commitment to supporting Palestinian cause

Press Release Published 30 Nov, 2024 07:30am

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and their right to freedom.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman stated that the party has always stood by the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and sovereignty.

He paid tribute to the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, who consistently advocated for Palestinian rights on the global stage.

Bilawal condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, calling them blatant violations of international law and human rights. He urged the United Nations and other global institutions to fulfil their responsibilities by halting Israeli aggression. He called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and the restoration of humanitarian aid activities for the besieged people of Gaza.

The chairman emphasised that the international community must support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Reiterating Pakistan’s historic stance, Bilawal stressed the necessity of a two-state solution, stating that it remains the only viable path toward a just and lasting resolution of the international issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Palestinians PPP chairman Palestinian People Israel Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal reaffirms party’s commitment to supporting Palestinian cause

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories