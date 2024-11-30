Bilawal reaffirms party’s commitment to supporting Palestinian cause

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and their right to freedom.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman stated that the party has always stood by the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and sovereignty.

He paid tribute to the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, who consistently advocated for Palestinian rights on the global stage.

Bilawal condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, calling them blatant violations of international law and human rights. He urged the United Nations and other global institutions to fulfil their responsibilities by halting Israeli aggression. He called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and the restoration of humanitarian aid activities for the besieged people of Gaza.

The chairman emphasised that the international community must support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Reiterating Pakistan’s historic stance, Bilawal stressed the necessity of a two-state solution, stating that it remains the only viable path toward a just and lasting resolution of the international issue.

