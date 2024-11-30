ZTBL, Wateen partner to establish Security Operations Centre

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has partnered with Wateen to establish a Security Operations Centre (SOC) aimed at safeguarding the bank’s critical digital infrastructure and protecting the data of over half a million customers.

The partnership agreement was signed by Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, president and CEO of ZTBL, and Adil Rashid, CEO of Wateen, on Friday.

ZTBL, a pioneer in digital banking innovation in Pakistan, offers a range of modern banking services, including internet banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking, ATM-based services, tablet-based mobile applications, digital on-boarding, and USSD-based banking.

With the new partnership, Wateen will oversee the bank’s cybersecurity landscape, providing round-the-clock monitoring, advanced threat detection, and quick incident response to ensure the security and integrity of ZTBL’s digital assets.

Speaking on the occasion, ZTBL President Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti stressed the importance of safeguarding customer data. “At ZTBL, protecting our customers’ trust and securing their data are our top priorities. This partnership with Wateen will enhance our cybersecurity measures, ensuring that we maintain the highest standards while continuing to empower Pakistan’s agriculture sector through innovative digital services,” he said.

Wateen CEO Adil Rashid emphasised the growing threat of cyberattacks and the critical need for strong cybersecurity in the financial sector. “With this collaboration, we aim to fortify ZTBL’s cybersecurity infrastructure and protect its critical data. As cyber threats evolve, securing the financial sector is more important than ever. Our goal is to set a higher standard of cybersecurity across the industry,” Rashid stated.

