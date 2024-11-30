AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
2024-11-30

KP Governor invites ANP to APC

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited Wali Bagh, district Charsadda on Friday and invited ANP president Senator Aimal Wali Khan to All Parties Conference (APC) at Governor’s House on December 5, 2024.

Talking to media after meeting with the ANP chief Aimal Wali Khan, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that a blood bath is continued in the province while the provincial government is busy in igniting fire in the federal capital Islamabad.

He said that for the restoration of peace in whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including district Kurram, an APC of all political parties has been convened. The consensual decisions of the conference, he said will be dispatched to the federal government. He said that beside the restoration of peace, they will also play role regarding the provincial rights.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that arm clashes in district Kurram are continue since last month, but the chief executive of the province has not visited it so far. He said that chief minister should have taken all political parties on board over the issue, but he is busy in misusing all official resources to release PTI founder Imran Khan.

