D-Chowk incident: JI demands resignation of Naqvi, formation of judicial commission

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded the immediate resignation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi over D-Chowk incident.

While talking to reporters after holding a press conference at Mansoorah on Friday, he also called for the formation of an empowered and credible judicial commission to investigate the incident.

The firing incident at D-Chowk, he said, was a brutal warning to the nation not to protest against the bogus government formed through manipulated Form-47 results. It was a fascist act which is unacceptable, he said, adding the government was bent upon crushing the masses instead of providing them relief. He called for the broader political consensus to heal the wounds of people.

Rehman criticized the government for simultaneously suppressing public dissent and curbing media freedom. He urged the immediate withdrawal of false cases against journalists Matiullah Jan and Shakir Awan and demanded their unconditional release.

“The restrictions on freedom of expression today are worse than those imposed during martial law eras,” he remarked, condemning the government’s actions at D-Chowk.

He also strongly criticized the resolution passed by the Balochistan Assembly to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling it shameful and condemnable.

Rehman questioned the absence of PTI leadership during chaos at D-Chowk, stating, “The D-Chowk tragedy serves as a lesson for political leaders who abandon their workers during difficult times.”

When asked, he said political parties should not be family enterprises or the property of billionaires and feudal lords and they must embody true democratic values.

In response to a question on the state of the economy, Rehman dismissed claims of linking so-called improvement in the stock market to the national economy as mere speculation, arguing that such gains provide no relief to the public. “Inflation, unemployment, and the lack of access to quality education are crushing people,” he said. He criticized the privatization of national institutions at throwaway prices and the Punjab government’s decision to hand over schools to NGOs.

On Palestine, he called for global solidarity and immediate action by Islamic countries to aid Gaza residents, emphasizing that November 29 is observed worldwide as the Day of Solidarity with Palestine.

Accompanied by JI Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem, Deputy Chief Dr Osama Razi, Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif, and Lahore Emir Ziauddin Ansari Advocate, Rehman also highlighted the growing disconnect between the military and the public. “While the military sacrifices are commendable, the actions of a few individuals are creating rifts between the public and the army. Institutions must rethink their approach.”

He said Jamaat-e-Islami would continue to fearlessly speak the truth and advocate for public rights despite all challenges.

