Israeli bus attacked in West Bank, at least eight injured

Published 29 Nov, 2024 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: A man opened fire on an Israeli bus near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank, wounding at least eight people, before he was killed by Israeli troops, the military and emergency services said on Friday.

Israel’s MDA medical service said four people suffered gunshot wounds, with three in a serious condition, while four others were hurt by flying glass.

There was no initial information about the identity of the attacker.

Man killed in rocket attack on northern Israeli town, Israeli medics say

Violence has surged across the West Bank since the start of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza in October last year.

Dozens of Israelis have been killed in Palestinian street attacks, Israeli authorities said, while hundreds of Palestinians - including armed fighters, stone-throwing youths and civilian bystanders - have died in clashes with Israeli security forces.

