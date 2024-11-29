Palm tracks stronger Dalian oils, set for weekly gain

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fifth consecutive session and were on track for a weekly gain on Friday, tracking stronger performances in rival Dalian oils.

BPalm rises on bargain buying, stronger Dalian oils

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 91 ringgit, or 1.86%, to 4,976 ringgit ($1,122.49) a metric ton in early trade.

The contract has so far gained 5.23% this week after falling for the past two consecutive weeks.

Fundamentals