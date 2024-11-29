AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
DCL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFBL 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.39%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.32%)
PAEL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.29%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.38%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
TREET 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.48%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.91%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,791 Increased By 15.6 (0.15%)
BR30 32,449 Increased By 215 (0.67%)
KSE100 100,339 Increased By 256.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 31,184 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.03%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tracks stronger Dalian oils, set for weekly gain

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 11:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fifth consecutive session and were on track for a weekly gain on Friday, tracking stronger performances in rival Dalian oils.

BPalm rises on bargain buying, stronger Dalian oils

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 91 ringgit, or 1.86%, to 4,976 ringgit ($1,122.49) a metric ton in early trade.

The contract has so far gained 5.23% this week after falling for the past two consecutive weeks.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.41%, while its palm oil contract added 2.14%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Cargo surveyors are expected to release their estimates for Malaysian palm oil exports for the Nov. 1-30 period on Saturday.

  • Oil prices were mixed following a potential renewal of supply risk as Israel and Hezbollah traded accusations of ceasefire violations, and as a delay to an OPEC+ meeting left investors awaiting a decision on its output policy.

  • Brent crude futures for January were down 0.1% at $73.21 a barrel, as of 0245 GMT.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.25% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

  • Palm oil may test resistance at 4,917 ringgit per metric ton, a break above could open the way towards 4,985 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm tracks stronger Dalian oils, set for weekly gain

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Oil prices mixed amid accusations of breaches to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Read more stories