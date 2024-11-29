Palm tracks stronger Dalian oils, set for weekly gain

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fifth consecutive session and were on track for a weekly gain on Friday, tracking stronger performances in rival Dalian oils.
The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 91 ringgit, or 1.86%, to 4,976 ringgit ($1,122.49) a metric ton in early trade.
The contract has so far gained 5.23% this week after falling for the past two consecutive weeks.
Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.41%, while its palm oil contract added 2.14%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.
Cargo surveyors are expected to release their estimates for Malaysian palm oil exports for the Nov. 1-30 period on Saturday.
Oil prices were mixed following a potential renewal of supply risk as Israel and Hezbollah traded accusations of ceasefire violations, and as a delay to an OPEC+ meeting left investors awaiting a decision on its output policy.
Brent crude futures for January were down 0.1% at $73.21 a barrel, as of 0245 GMT.
The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.25% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.
Palm oil may test resistance at 4,917 ringgit per metric ton, a break above could open the way towards 4,985 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
