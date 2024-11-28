AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Markets

Palm rises on bargain buying, stronger Dalian oils

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by stronger rival Dalian oils and bargain buying.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 86 ringgit, or 1.79%, to 4,884 ringgit ($1,099.01) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil futures were seen recovering, after opening lower, on bargain buying as tightness in palm oil supply persists, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group.

Separately, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said the overnight selloff in Chicago soyoil had a spillover effect on crude palm oil futures this morning, but the uptick in rival Dalian oils prevented prices from falling further.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.1%, while its palm oil contract added 1.56%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Palm up on stronger rival Dalian oils, weak Chicago soyoil limits gains

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were flat on Thursday after a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline inventories and postponement of the OPEC+ meeting on output policy to Dec. 5 from Dec. 1.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.09% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

