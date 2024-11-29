AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

LHCBA condemns violence against PTI workers

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:19am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday condemned the violence against PTI workers during a protest in Islamabad.

Speaking at a general house meeting, Bar President Asad Butt said the government’s actions were shameful.

He said the rulers must answer for how they opened fire on their own citizens. He stated that the Prime Minister is incompetent, and demanded his resignation.

He said the bar will hold the interior minister accountable for every drop of blood and demanded his resignation as well. Supreme Court Bar Association’s Secretary Salman Mansoor said no ruling political party had a mandate from the people.

He said the protesters in Islamabad were citizens of the country, who were exercising their fundamental right to hold a political protest.

LHCBA’s former president Ahmed Awais stated that the Constitution exists in the country but is being disregarded. He said the government has dismantled the democracy in the country.

LHCBA former vice president Rabia Bajwa said the whole world witnessed fascism against political workers. She regretted that the sacrifices of political workers had been disregarded.

PTI PTI workers PTI protest LHCBA

