AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
AIRLINK 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
FCCL 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
FFBL 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
FFL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
HUBC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
HUMNL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.03%)
MLCF 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
NBP 70.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.26%)
OGDC 191.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.99%)
PAEL 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.13%)
PRL 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
SEARL 86.52 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.51%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.24%)
TREET 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.07%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 10,739 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 32,159 Decreased By -74.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 99,968 Decreased By -114.9 (-0.11%)
KSE30 31,078 Decreased By -115.6 (-0.37%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

Four terrorists killed in Khyber districts

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:27am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation on 27 November, military troops effectively engaged terrorists location, as a result of which, four terrorists including Kharji ring leader Batoor, were “sent to hell”, while three terrorists got injured.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

security forces terrorists killed IBO Khyber districts

Comments

200 characters

Four terrorists killed in Khyber districts

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories