Four terrorists killed in Khyber districts

ISLAMABAD: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation on 27 November, military troops effectively engaged terrorists location, as a result of which, four terrorists including Kharji ring leader Batoor, were “sent to hell”, while three terrorists got injured.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

