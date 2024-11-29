AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

CDA chief highlights investor-friendly policies

Nuzhat Nazar Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:41am

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday, highlighted the recently approved investor-friendly policies, including flexible payment plans, simplified terms, and additional incentives to encourage broader participation.

The CDA chairman held a meeting regarding the open auction of plots allocated for five-star hotels in Islamabad and the upcoming balloting of residential plots in Sector C-14. The meeting was attended by CDA board members and other senior officials.

The chairman was briefed on two luxury hotel plots that are set to be auctioned, with a special focus on attracting overseas Pakistanis and investors through an open bidding process. The auction process for these hotel plots is scheduled to conclude on December 17, 2024.

Randhawa was also informed about the terms and conditions for these luxury hotel plots and the residential plots in Sector C-14. It was highlighted that the CDA board recently approved investor-friendly policies, including flexible payment plans, simplified terms, and additional incentives to encourage broader participation.

Expressing full support for these initiatives, the chairman remarked that such measures would establish Islamabad as a global hub for tourism, business, and modern urban living.

Randhawa emphasised the importance of creating a conducive environment for investors, particularly overseas Pakistanis. He directed the adoption of a comprehensive strategy to engage both local and overseas investors. Moreover, he stressed the involvement of Pakistani embassies and missions to promote investment opportunities in Islamabad to overseas Pakistanis and international investors.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming balloting of residential plots in Sector C-14. It was highlighted that Sector C-14 is located in a prime area and designed to offer residents a peaceful and high-quality lifestyle. Priority will be given to overseas Pakistanis investing in USD.

Reaffirming CDA’s commitment, Randhawa assured that the authority would continue to provide lucrative investment opportunities for local and overseas Pakistanis, ensuring state-of-the-art residential and commercial facilities in the capital city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Capital Development Authority CDA CDA Board investor friendly policies

