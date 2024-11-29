Alkhidmat holds free medical camp for inmates of Malir Jail

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has recently organised a free medical camp for inmates of Malir Jail, providing essential skin disease treatments and awareness to thousands of prisoners.

The camp featured detailed check-ups conducted by expert doctors and paramedical staff, who also distributed prescribed medications at no cost. In addition to treatment, the medical team educated inmates about the importance of skin health and preventative measures to address common issues.

The initiative was overseen by prominent figures, including Alkhidmat Karachi’s Executive Director Rashid Qureshi, Director of Community Services Qazi Syed Sadruddin, and SSP Malir Jail Syed Arshad Ali Shah. Senior representatives from Alkhidmat were also present to ensure the camp’s smooth execution.

During their visit, Rashid Qureshi and Qazi Syed Sadruddin inspected the arrangements and lauded the jail administration’s cooperation. Qureshi emphasised the importance of addressing skin-related issues among inmates, which, if neglected, could lead to broader health complications. He reaffirmed Alkhidmat’s commitment to inmate welfare, announcing plans for another medical camp within the next 15 days to further combat skin diseases in the prison.

SSP Malir Jail Syed Arshad Ali Shah commended Alkhidmat’s efforts, praising the well-organised camp and its significant impact on the inmates’ well-being. He expressed gratitude to the organization for their continued support in improving the health conditions of prisoners.

The camp underscores Alkhidmat’s mission to serve vulnerable populations and address critical healthcare gaps within underprivileged communities, including those in correctional facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024