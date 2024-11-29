8 cases registered against IK, Bushra, others

ISLAMABAD: The capital police registered eight cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, his wife and other leadership under terrorism charges in connection with November 24 protest in different police stations.

The city police registered eight first information reports (FIRs) against Khan, Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Sheikh Waqas Akram, along with local leadership and thousands of unidentified individuals for alleged attacks on police and acts of vandalism during the party’s protest in the federal capital.

Police registered the cases at Shehzad Town, Sihala, Bani Gala, Khanna, Shams Colony, Tarnol, Noon, and Nilore police stations.

The charges included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), Section 8 of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024, and, attacks on police, abductions, obstructing police from performing duty, blocking roads, damage to public property and, arson.

