CPJ condemns killing of PPC GS

NEW YORK: Unidentified shooters opened fire on civilian vehicles, killing at least 42 people, including Janan Hussain, a journalist for the independent digital outlet 365 News and General Secretary of the Parachinar Press Club (PPC), on November 20 in the Ochut area of Kurram district.

“The tragic killing of Janan Hussain underscores the alarming risks faced by journalists in Pakistan,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator. “This horrific attack is a stark reminder of the deteriorating climate for press freedom in the country. The Pakistani government must urgently act to protect journalists and ensure their safety as they carry out their essential work.”

Hussain, who had 11,000 followers on Facebook, regularly reported on local issues in Parachinar, the capital of Kurram. CPJ was unable to confirm further details about Hussain’s killing.

CPJ’s text messages to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar requesting comment did not receive a response.