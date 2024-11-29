MoU inked on provision of plots of land to journalists in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced significant progress in the initiative to allot plots to 3,200 journalists in Lahore. The Punjab Information Department and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the transfer of land on Thursday.

Punjab Information Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani and RUDA CEO Imran Ameen signed the MoU in the presence of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

On this occasion, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Additional Secretary of Admin Saleem Sagar and Colonel Abid (R) were also present.

While addressing the signing ceremony, Azma Bokhari stated that 3,200 journalists would be allotted plots based on merit for the first time in Punjab’s history. The process for phase-II of the journalist’s housing scheme will be completed in the next few days.

She said the Chief Minister was fulfilling her promise of providing homes to the 3,200 journalists of Lahore, adding all plots will be allotted strictly on merit, and no recommendations would be accepted in this regard.

