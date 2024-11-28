Kenyan shilling weakens due to increased FX demand from manufacturers

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly on Thursday, with traders attributing the depreciation to rising demand for the dollar from manufacturers and oil retailing companies.
The shilling traded at 129.65/129.85 at 0748 GMT, compared to Wednesday’s closing rate of 129.00/130.00. “Demand is still surpassing supply.
That’s partly attributed to the end-of-month demand that we normally see,“ a trader at one commercial bank said.
