NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday as dollar inflows from exports matched rising demand from the manufacturing sector, one trader said.

The shilling traded at 129.00/130.00 at 06:52 GMT, according to LSEG data, the same as Wednesday’s closing rate.

Kenyan shilling stable; export dollar inflows match demand

The East African currency weakened slightly in the past week, after remaining rangebound since early August.