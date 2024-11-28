AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.25%)
BOP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (10.32%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.25%)
FCCL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.48%)
FFBL 74.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.12%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HUBC 110.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.47%)
KOSM 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
MLCF 40.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.94%)
NBP 71.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.59%)
OGDC 190.70 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.28%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.24%)
SEARL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.95%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
TOMCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.63%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TRG 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,879 Increased By 609.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 31,177 Increased By 144.7 (0.47%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

SCBA demands Naqvi, Gandapur resign

NNI Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association has demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Ali Amin, following the use of force against peaceful protesters.

In a strongly worded statement, the Bar expressed concerns over the recent crackdown on demonstrators, calling the actions of the authorities an affront to democratic values.

The statement emphasized that the excessive use of force was unacceptable and urged the government to respect the fundamental right to peaceful protest. “We cannot turn a blind eye to these actions,” said the Bar, condemning the violence against citizens exercising their constitutional rights.

SCBA Supreme Court Bar Association Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

