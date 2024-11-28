SCBA demands Naqvi, Gandapur resign

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association has demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Ali Amin, following the use of force against peaceful protesters.

In a strongly worded statement, the Bar expressed concerns over the recent crackdown on demonstrators, calling the actions of the authorities an affront to democratic values.

The statement emphasized that the excessive use of force was unacceptable and urged the government to respect the fundamental right to peaceful protest. “We cannot turn a blind eye to these actions,” said the Bar, condemning the violence against citizens exercising their constitutional rights.