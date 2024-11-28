People advised not to resist snatching

KARACHI: Chief CPLC (East zone), Abid Ozair has advised not to resist snatching because life is more important. He also suggested not sharing personal information with others.

Speaking at a seminar on street crime organized by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Abid Ozair said that the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was founded in 1989 to facilitate the resolution of any grievances in relation to any actual or perceived criminal offense and to provide an interface with LEA’s.

CPLC is a unique and successful model working closely with law enforcement agencies to curb crime and proactively develop strategies to improve the overall scenario. CPLC acquired the best results developing confidence among the masses through time interventions, assistance, counseling, mediation, and welfare activities.

CPLC Chief Abid Ozair pointed out that you can never be safe if your entire neighborhood and street are unsafe. We need to promote collective thinking instead of individual thinking. So far in the current year 2024, about 850 cases have been registered by the CPLC.

In 2013, around 173 cases of kidnapping for ransom were registered, while in 2023, only 81 cases were registered, most of which were honey trap cases. There has been a significant decrease in crimes.

Registrar Cdre. Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) said that a peaceful and conducive environment is essential for investment and business activities. There is nothing better than investing in the education and grooming of the youth to make them a good citizen.

Education opens doors to attractive jobs for the youth while grooming and training protect them from engaging in negative and destructive activities. CPLC has taken effective measures to eradicate crime. They have controlled crimes to some extent with the best strategy. People will stay away from crimes under strict and inflexible laws.

Dr. Ammad-ul-Haq, Chairperson of the Business Administration Department, while delivering the welcome remarks, said that Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) had prayed, “O Allah, make my city a cradle of peace and improve the economy of these people.” This prayer proves that peace is the basic need of society and there will be no investment until peace. Local investors will go abroad and none of the foreign investors will come here to take the risk of their money.

The efforts of Noman Ahmed, SSUET Protocol Officer, were immensely appreciated for organizing such an informative awareness seminar in an orderly manner.

