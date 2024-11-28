Illegal appointments case: ATC defers indictment of Elahi, others

LAHORE: A special anti-corruption court on Wednesday deferred the indictment of PTI President and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and others again in a case of illegal appointments made in the Punjab Assembly due to the constant absence of prime suspect on medical grounds.

The indictment of Pervez Elahi in different cases has been delayed by the relevant courts for several months due to his absence at the hearings on medical grounds. Besides the charges of illegal appointment in the assembly, he faces a NAB reference of receiving kickbacks in development funds and a money laundering case registered by the FIA.

Earlier, a counsel of Pervez Elahi stated that his client was unable to appear due to illness. He reiterated that doctors advised the PTI leader a complete bed rest. He asked the court to allow an application of Pervez Elahi for one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The court allowed the application accordingly and adjourned the proceedings till December 11.

The prosecution also told the court that Muhammad Khan Bhatti former principal secretary to chief minister, a co-suspect, could not be brought from jail due to the law and order situation in the city.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered the FIR alleging that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly when Pervez Elahi was the chief minister and co-suspect Muhammad Khan Bhatti was his principal secretary in 2021. The prosecution said favourite candidates were appointed to the posts despite being declared failed in the written examination.

