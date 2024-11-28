AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.45%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
DFML 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.11%)
FCCL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.83%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 40.98 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.96%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.44%)
OGDC 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.91%)
PAEL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.77%)
SEARL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.31%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TRG 56.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,836 Increased By 567 (0.57%)
KSE30 31,162 Increased By 129.8 (0.42%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Illegal appointments case: ATC defers indictment of Elahi, others

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

LAHORE: A special anti-corruption court on Wednesday deferred the indictment of PTI President and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and others again in a case of illegal appointments made in the Punjab Assembly due to the constant absence of prime suspect on medical grounds.

The indictment of Pervez Elahi in different cases has been delayed by the relevant courts for several months due to his absence at the hearings on medical grounds. Besides the charges of illegal appointment in the assembly, he faces a NAB reference of receiving kickbacks in development funds and a money laundering case registered by the FIA.

Earlier, a counsel of Pervez Elahi stated that his client was unable to appear due to illness. He reiterated that doctors advised the PTI leader a complete bed rest. He asked the court to allow an application of Pervez Elahi for one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The court allowed the application accordingly and adjourned the proceedings till December 11.

The prosecution also told the court that Muhammad Khan Bhatti former principal secretary to chief minister, a co-suspect, could not be brought from jail due to the law and order situation in the city.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered the FIR alleging that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly when Pervez Elahi was the chief minister and co-suspect Muhammad Khan Bhatti was his principal secretary in 2021. The prosecution said favourite candidates were appointed to the posts despite being declared failed in the written examination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC Pervez Elahi Illegal appointments case

Comments

200 characters

Illegal appointments case: ATC defers indictment of Elahi, others

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories