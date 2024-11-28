Punjab to offer Rs1m per tractor subsidy to farmers

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking move, the Punjab government has allocated an unprecedented Rs30 billion to offer a subsidy of Rs1 million per tractor to 9,500 farmers through a transparent ballot system.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced this initiative while attending a signing ceremony between the tractor manufacturing industry and the provincial agriculture department to implement the scheme.

Speaking at the event, Minister Kirmani emphasized that this initiative would bolster agricultural mechanization and foster greater trust in the local tractor industry. He underscored the importance of prioritizing the domestic production of rice transplanters and harvesters and increasing the local manufacturing of tractors exceeding 85 HP to reduce foreign exchange spent on imports.

The Minister further explained that under the scheme, farmers owning between 1 and 50 acres of land would be able to select tractors ranging from 50-85 HP according to their preferences. The delivery process for these tractors is fully digitized to ensure transparency. The quality of the Green Tractors will be maintained at the highest standards, with adherence to international manufacturing protocols (SOPs). Additionally, as part of the ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign, 1,000 tractors will be allocated specifically to wheat farmers.

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo shared that 9,400 allotment letters have already been issued, with the first phase of the Green Tractor Scheme set to conclude by March 31, 2025. He noted that this initiative benefits not only farmers but also the tractor manufacturing industry, which is expected to meet stringent delivery schedules.

CEOs from tractor manufacturing companies expressed their full support for the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme, recognizing its positive impact on the local industry.

The signing ceremony also saw the formalization of agreements for tractor manufacturing, attended by Director General Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Abdul Hamid, CEOs of tractor companies, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024