AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.88%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.12%)
FCCL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
FFBL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.02%)
FFL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
HUMNL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.24%)
KOSM 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
MLCF 40.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.76%)
NBP 71.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.59%)
OGDC 190.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.85%)
PTC 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.82%)
SEARL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.7%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.46%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,851 Increased By 582.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 31,171 Increased By 138.4 (0.45%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Punjab to offer Rs1m per tractor subsidy to farmers

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 08:01am

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking move, the Punjab government has allocated an unprecedented Rs30 billion to offer a subsidy of Rs1 million per tractor to 9,500 farmers through a transparent ballot system.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced this initiative while attending a signing ceremony between the tractor manufacturing industry and the provincial agriculture department to implement the scheme.

Speaking at the event, Minister Kirmani emphasized that this initiative would bolster agricultural mechanization and foster greater trust in the local tractor industry. He underscored the importance of prioritizing the domestic production of rice transplanters and harvesters and increasing the local manufacturing of tractors exceeding 85 HP to reduce foreign exchange spent on imports.

The Minister further explained that under the scheme, farmers owning between 1 and 50 acres of land would be able to select tractors ranging from 50-85 HP according to their preferences. The delivery process for these tractors is fully digitized to ensure transparency. The quality of the Green Tractors will be maintained at the highest standards, with adherence to international manufacturing protocols (SOPs). Additionally, as part of the ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign, 1,000 tractors will be allocated specifically to wheat farmers.

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo shared that 9,400 allotment letters have already been issued, with the first phase of the Green Tractor Scheme set to conclude by March 31, 2025. He noted that this initiative benefits not only farmers but also the tractor manufacturing industry, which is expected to meet stringent delivery schedules.

CEOs from tractor manufacturing companies expressed their full support for the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme, recognizing its positive impact on the local industry.

The signing ceremony also saw the formalization of agreements for tractor manufacturing, attended by Director General Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Abdul Hamid, CEOs of tractor companies, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Punjab government Farmers tractors Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani tractor subsidy

Comments

200 characters

Punjab to offer Rs1m per tractor subsidy to farmers

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories