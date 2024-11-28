‘While public stood firm, Baji ran away’: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that those who claimed to bring a revolution fled after leaving behind their shoes and clothes. While the public stood firm, “Baji” ran away, and there is considerable debate on social media about this.

She further remarked that this woman ruined the politics of PTI’s founder, adding that Bushra Bibi seemed to think she was just roaming the streets of Pakpattan. She emphasized that cases have been registered against “Fasadis”, and no one will be spared.

While addressing a press conference, Azma also mentioned that only a few people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the protests, while people from other provinces rejected their call. The public in Punjab did not respond to their call at all, she said.

During the protest of PTI, the Chief Minister of Punjab held three-hour-long meetings. The Chief Minister thanked the people of Punjab for rejecting the call of the rioters. No one, including Hamad Azhar, was seen participating in the protests in Punjab, Azma said.

She criticized Bushra Bibi for facing backlash on social media, adding that the entire PTI had clarified that Imran Khan had permitted protests at Sangjani, but Bushra Bibi insisted on taking him back. Bushra Bibi had been telling the Pathans to stay with her, and they did, but “Baji” ran away, she said.

The Information Minister compared the protests with how other politicians, like Kulsoom Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz, had engaged in politics, stating that PTI’s approach was completely different. She also pointed out that 171 police officers were injured and four Rangers personnel were martyred during the unrest.

She claimed that the rioters had come to attack the Prime Minister’s House and the Parliament.

Now that cases have been registered, no one will be spared. The rioters damaged 22 vehicles of the Punjab Police. People sitting outside were encouraging others to move forward and were protesting on social media while the wealthy rode in luxury Land Cruisers, leaving the poor behind, she added.

Azma Bokhari noted that the country had suffered billions in losses and that foreign guests were watching the chaos unfold. She likened the situation to a “death procession” as when the rioters saw death approaching, they fled. She pointed out the absence of their political leaders, including Salman Akram Raja, who had spent two days as a reporter before disappearing.

The Minister added that Afghan nationals had been arrested, and their data was coming in. She expressed sorrow over seeing Afghan children involved, noting how emotional they became during the protests. She questioned where Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bchadar, who had been waving flags on a vehicle, was during the protests.

She criticized Shahbaz Gill as a political opportunist who lied and fled when confronted. She also stated that people from PTI were wandering around with weapons. Azma Bokhari concluded by asking if the protests against the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be carried out in their province, and why they were attacking the federal government.

