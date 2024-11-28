KWSB to allocate land to NKATI for building CETP

KARACHI: Efforts by former Federal Minister and senior Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Asim Hussain have borne fruit, paving the way for the construction of Combined Effluent Treatment Plants in Karachi’s industrial zones.

KWSB has agreed to allocate 7 acres of its land in the North Karachi Industrial Area to the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) for building a CETP to recycle industrial wastewater under a public-private partnership.

A delegation led by NKATI President Faisal Moiz Khan met KWSB Managing Director Salahuddin yesterday.

Also present at the meeting were KWSB Consultant Bashir Lakhani, NKATI Senior Vice President Shabbir Ismail, and Sajjad Wazir. Salahuddin announced the provision of 7 acres of KWSB land in the North Karachi Industrial Area, where a CETP will be installed under a public-private partnership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024