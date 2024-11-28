AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
World Print 2024-11-28

China investigates defence minister for corruption

AFP Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 07:28am

BEIJING: Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation for corruption, a report said Wednesday, which would make him the latest official to fall in a sweeping crackdown on graft in the country’s military.

Citing current and former US officials familiar with the situation, British newspaper the Financial Times said the investigation into Dong was part of that broader probe into military corruption.

If confirmed, Dong would be the third Chinese defence minister in a row to fall under investigation for corruption.

Asked about the report at a regular briefing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokewoman Mao Ning said it was just “chasing shadows” and did not offer further information.

A former navy commander, he was appointed defence minister in December following the surprise removal of predecessor Li Shangfu just seven months into the job.

Li was later expelled from the ruling Communist Party for offences including suspected bribery, state media said. He has not been seen in public since.

His predecessor, Wei Fenghe, was also kicked out of the party and passed on to prosecutors over alleged corruption.

“It’s certainly a blow... because one would imagine they will be super careful to have someone very clean in this role,” Dylan Loh, an assistant professor at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, told AFP.

“Graft probes are very commonly targeted at the military because of the long historical ties between the business world and the PLA,” he said, referring to the Chinese military by its official acronym.

Beijing has deepened a crackdown on alleged graft in the armed forces over the past year, with President Xi Jinping this month ordering the military to stamp out corruption and strengthen its “war-preparedness”.

The intensity of the anti-graft drive in the army has been partially driven by fears that it may affect China’s ability to wage a future war, Bloomberg reported citing US officials this year.

Comments

