AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (10.7%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
DFML 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.87%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.12%)
FCCL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.57%)
FFBL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
FFL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HUBC 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.24%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 40.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.94%)
NBP 71.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
OGDC 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.91%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.66 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.61%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.82%)
SEARL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.01%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
UNITY 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,859 Increased By 589.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 31,168 Increased By 135.7 (0.44%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-28

Emirates unveils first Airbus A350-900 aircraft

Recorder Report Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 07:38am

KARACHI: Emirates has officially unveiled its first Airbus A350-900 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s fleet expansion and modernisation efforts.

The unveiling ceremony has showcased the aircraft’s cutting-edge interiors, industry-first technologies, and innovative features.

The Emirates A350 boasts three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats. The latest onboard products reflect the airline’s commitment to delivering a premium passenger experience while optimizing operational efficiency.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group said: “The Emirates A350 sets the stage for our airline to spread its wings farther, offering added range, efficiency, and flexibility to our network. This aircraft will help us deliver a more elevated and comfortable experience to travellers across every cabin class.”

The Emirates A350 is the first new aircraft type to join the airline’s fleet since 2008. The airline plans to operate the A350 on various routes, including Edinburgh, Bahrain, Muscat, and Kuwait, with the first scheduled commercial flight set for January 3, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Airbus emirates Airbus A350 900 aircraft Emirates A350

Comments

200 characters

Emirates unveils first Airbus A350-900 aircraft

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories