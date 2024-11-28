Emirates unveils first Airbus A350-900 aircraft

KARACHI: Emirates has officially unveiled its first Airbus A350-900 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s fleet expansion and modernisation efforts.

The unveiling ceremony has showcased the aircraft’s cutting-edge interiors, industry-first technologies, and innovative features.

The Emirates A350 boasts three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats. The latest onboard products reflect the airline’s commitment to delivering a premium passenger experience while optimizing operational efficiency.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group said: “The Emirates A350 sets the stage for our airline to spread its wings farther, offering added range, efficiency, and flexibility to our network. This aircraft will help us deliver a more elevated and comfortable experience to travellers across every cabin class.”

The Emirates A350 is the first new aircraft type to join the airline’s fleet since 2008. The airline plans to operate the A350 on various routes, including Edinburgh, Bahrain, Muscat, and Kuwait, with the first scheduled commercial flight set for January 3, 2025.

