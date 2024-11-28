Vintage car show in Peshawar on 29th

PESHAWAR: A Vintage and Classic Automotive Car Show under the auspices of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex on November 29th.

In this regard Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir, talking to the media at his office said that the show is being organised under the leadership of Secretary Sports Matiullah on instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan.

