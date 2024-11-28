AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Belarusian President meets Nawaz, PM, others at Murree

Naveed Siddiqui Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday.

The detailed meeting took place at Nawaz Sharif’s Murree residence where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz were also present during the call on.

PML-N spokesperson said Belarusian President Lukashenko was warmly embraced by Nawaz on his arrival at his Murree residence. As soon as he saw Nawaz, the Belarusian president opened his arms and hugged him, the spokesperson added.

“I am very happy to meet my respected brother after a very long time,” said President Lukashenko. Nawaz also hosted a luncheon in honour of the Belarusian president.

Nawaz’s family members also participated in the event, which was hosted privately, spokesperson’s statement said, adding President Lukashenko shared his pleasant memories of the past with Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N spokesperson quoted Belarusian president as saying, “I visited Changla Gali, Murree, in May 2015.” He further reminded Nawaz Sharif about his Belarus visit in August 2015.

President Lukashenko recalled his good friendship and brotherly relationship with Nawaz.

The Belarus president remarked that Nawaz Sharif respected and treated him as a brother.

According to the statement, Nawaz reminded about his visit to Belarus, stating that during his tenure, cooperation with Belarus strengthened.

“Trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries should be further increased,” said Nawaz, adding that both countries can work on projects that will benefit both countries and their people.

Both the leaders agreed to increase bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus in various sectors.

Belarusian president offered cooperation in agriculture, agricultural machinery, energy, and other fields.

Belarusian president invited Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for a visit to Belarus.

Both the countries have entered into 15 MoUs and agreement during President Lukashenko’s visit.

Later, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko departed to his home country after concluding the three-day visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bid farewell to President Lukashenko on completion of his visit.

