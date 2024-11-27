AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (3.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.72%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.56%)
DFML 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.07%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (5.7%)
FCCL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (10.01%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (10.01%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.18%)
HUBC 110.72 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (5.95%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9.99%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 189.18 Increased By ▲ 9.65 (5.38%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.36%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
PPL 153.45 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.78%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.93%)
PTC 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.31%)
TREET 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.47%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,684 Increased By 595 (5.9%)
BR30 31,445 Increased By 1935.9 (6.56%)
KSE100 99,269 Increased By 4695.1 (4.96%)
KSE30 31,032 Increased By 1587.6 (5.39%)
Copper rises with weaker dollar, revived bets on China stimulus

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 04:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Wednesday with support from a weaker dollar and revived bets that top metals consumer China would launch more stimulus to counter risks of U.S. tariffs and to support its economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.4% to $9,036.50 per metric ton by 1110 GMT.

The metal, used in power and construction, has been trading in a tight range for two weeks as the market await details of possible U.S. tariffs and possible reaction from China.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday released details of his planned tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, in which he pledged to add “an additional 10% tariff” on all Chinese imports.

“The prospect of a trade war has raised expectations for Beijing to unleash more aggressive stimulus measures,” said Ewa Manthey, a commodities analyst at ING. “Any sustained pick-up in metals prices will depend on the strength and the speed of the rollout of the stimulus measures.”

Copper falls on firm dollar, Trump’s tariffs plan

China’s industrial profits fell in October but less sharply than the previous month as deflation pressures dragged while demand remained soft in the crisis-hit $19 trillion economy.

Meanwhile, LME aluminium was down 0.1% to $2,611 a ton under pressure from the supply side after miner Rio Tinto lifted force majeure for alumina exports from its Australian refineries.

Tin fell 2.2% to $28,215 after hitting $27,765, its lowest since April 3, under pressure from investment funds reducing their net long speculative positions.

Tin is heading for a second monthly fall, and this decline has helped to revive demand, one metals trader said.

Zinc rose 1.3% to $3,114 after hitting $3,149, its highest since Oct 29, due to a second day of massively lower metal availability in LME-registered warehouses after notices from holders showed they wanted to remove almost 50,000 tons.

Lead was up 0.9% to $2,039.50 while nickel slipped 0.1% to $15,965.

