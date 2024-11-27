AGL 38.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.14%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
DCL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.94%)
DFML 38.92 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.23%)
DGKC 81.11 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (4.29%)
FCCL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.61%)
FFBL 75.60 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (9.79%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.08%)
HUBC 109.40 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.69%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (9.89%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.67%)
MLCF 38.57 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.85%)
NBP 72.20 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (9.53%)
OGDC 186.75 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (4.02%)
PAEL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.77%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.08%)
PPL 151.90 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (5.71%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.07%)
PTC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.24%)
SEARL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.81%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TOMCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.28%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.55%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.22%)
TRG 55.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.07%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.51%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,611 Increased By 521.8 (5.17%)
BR30 31,125 Increased By 1616.6 (5.48%)
KSE100 98,921 Increased By 4347.1 (4.6%)
KSE30 30,908 Increased By 1462.9 (4.97%)
Nov 27, 2024
Markets

Gold trades in tight range ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 12:20pm

Gold prices flitted within a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data for insights into the potential scale of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

Spot gold was steady at $2,635.56 per ounce, as of 0222 GMT, moving largely within a slim $9 range during the session. Bullion hit over one-week low on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,635.80.

“There’s the geopolitical element to all of this, which is to say that some selling pressure has emerged because of the ceasefire agreement with Israel and Lebanon,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

US-France brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah took effect at 0200 GMT on Wednesday. Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, including trade wars and other conflicts.

“In the long run, I think Trump’s trade-war may be positive for gold because of higher debt loads and a touch of dedollarisation,” Rodda added. Investors digested a handful of economic data on Tuesday indicating the economy remained on solid footing.

Federal Reserve officials were divided on further rate cuts at their meeting earlier this month, but agreed to limit guidance on the future direction of US monetary policy.

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Markets currently sees a 63% chances of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December, as per the CME group’s FedWatch tool.

Traders will closely monitor core PCE figures, initial jobless claims and GDP (first revision), set for release later in the day.

Elsewhere, China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in October fell from September and were down 43% from the previous year, data showed.

Spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $30.39 per ounce, platinum was flat at $927.45 and palladium was down by 0.4% to $973.50.

