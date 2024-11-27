AGL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.94%)
BOP 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.13%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.83%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.04 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.77%)
FFBL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (7.25%)
FFL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.54%)
HUBC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.35%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.35 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (6.72%)
OGDC 187.72 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (4.56%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.36%)
PPL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (5.08%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.66%)
SEARL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.67%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.29%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.37%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.85%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,482 Increased By 392.5 (3.89%)
BR30 30,838 Increased By 1329.4 (4.51%)
KSE100 98,023 Increased By 3448.7 (3.65%)
KSE30 30,586 Increased By 1141.7 (3.88%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

BYD says it sets negotiable price cut targets for suppliers

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 11:21am

BEIJING: An executive from BYD said on Wednesday the Chinese automaker sets price reduction targets for suppliers when making large-scale purchases but these are negotiable and not mandatory.

The comments from Brand and Public Relations Department general manager Li Yunfei on his Weibo account followed reports the Chinese automaker had told a supplier to cut prices by 10%.

He said annual price negotiations with suppliers were a common industry practice.

Chinese EV maker BYD eyes state incentives for Mexico plant

A screenshot of an email sent by BYD to a supplier asking it to reduce its prices by 10% from Jan. 1 was widely circulated on Chinese social media and reported by outlets including Phoenix Finance.

Li did not refer to the email in his post.

Reuters was unable to verify the email, which was dated Nov. 26.

BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BYD

Comments

200 characters

BYD says it sets negotiable price cut targets for suppliers

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories