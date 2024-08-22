AGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (8.05%)
AIRLINK 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.67%)
DFML 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.44%)
DGKC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.66%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.91%)
FFBL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.01%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
HUBC 147.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
HUMNL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
KOSM 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.12%)
MLCF 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.83%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
OGDC 135.36 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.09%)
PAEL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.81%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
SEARL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TOMCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.76%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
TRG 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.67%)
BR100 8,364 Increased By 84.2 (1.02%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By 328.3 (1.26%)
KSE100 78,819 Increased By 558.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,062 Increased By 172.5 (0.69%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Chinese EV maker BYD eyes state incentives for Mexico plant

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 11:01am

MEXICO CITY: Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has narrowed its list of finalists for the location of a manufacturing plant in Mexico down to three states and is reviewing a range of proposed incentives from them, the firm’s country head said on Wednesday.

Jorge Vallejo, BYD’s Mexico director general, told Reuters the company was reviewing the latest proposals by the candidate states, which have offered “many benefits” including fiscal, land, management and preferential pricing incentives.

“A plant is not only about having the space, but the logistics, all the development, urban infrastructure that is generated, water, gas, everything that is needed for an automotive plant,” he said.

“There are many elements, even logistical, that we are analyzing together with them,” he said, adding that the aim remained to identify the location by year-end.

Mexico’s federal government, under pressure from the US, is keeping Chinese automakers at arm’s length by refusing to offer incentives such as low-cost public land or tax cuts for investment in EV production, Reuters reported in April, citing Mexican officials.

Vallejo did not name the states offering incentives, though BYD Chief of Americas Stella Li said in May the plant will be centrally located in the country.

Mexico’s northern Nuevo Leon state is an automotive hub, and the location of a proposed Tesla mega-factory.

It will also be home to a new Volvo plant, the state’s governor said this week. Meanwhile, the central Puebla state has long housed production by Volkswagen, and BMW makes EVs in the nearby San Luis Potosi.

Vallejo, speaking after unveiling of BYD’s Song Pro plug-in hybrid SUV in Mexico, said that the firm had not yet identified which models would be produced at the Mexico plant.

The plant will produce 150,000 units in its first stage and a further 150,000 units in its second stage before eventually producing between 400,000 and 500,000 units in a few more years, Vallejo said.

The plant will serve the Mexican market, he reiterated.

The company has previously said it was not eyeing an entry to the US market. BYD executives were hoping to meet with the team of Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and the economy ministry in the “coming days” to share plans for the plant, Vallejo said.

The company would “specifically present the manufacturing and marketing scheme, and also to show what BYD can develop at a national level,” Vallejo said.

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Separately, French-Italian automaker Stellantis started EV production at its plant in the State of Mexico on Tuesday, according to a post on X by Mexico’s economy ministry.

Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, who visited the plant for the event, called on global companies “to continue working together and continue strengthening supply chains,” the ministry said.

China EV maker BYD BYD Auto Industry Company Limited Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro

Comments

200 characters

Chinese EV maker BYD eyes state incentives for Mexico plant

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Read more stories