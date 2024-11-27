AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-27

PKR saving deposits: IBIs required to pay profit equivalent to 75pc of WAGY of all pools

Rizwan Bhatti Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

KARACHI: In a significant move aimed at boosting returns for savers, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has asked the Islamic Banking Institutions (IBIs) to pay profit on their PKR saving deposits equivalent to at least 75 percent of the weighted average gross yield (WAGY) of all pools.

However, this condition will not be implemented on deposits of financial institutions, public sector enterprises and public limited companies.

According to SBP, for the purpose of determining the gross yield of each pool, the monthly gross earnings of the pool shall be divided by the monthly average assets of the pool (excluding fixed assets).

However, the pool(s) created by IBIs for Shariah compliant standing ceiling facilities and Shariah compliant open market operations (OMOs) will be excluded while calculating weighted average gross yield of pool(s).

Industry sources said that currently, IBIs are paying some 6.5 percent to 705 percent profit on saving deposits, now as per initial estimates; they will be required to pay about 10.50 to 11.50 percent.

In order to implement these instructions, SBP has made some revisions in the “Instructions for Profit & Loss Distribution and Pool Management for IBIs.” Clause 4.2.3 shall be deleted.

Clause 5.2.1 has been replaced with “IBI may forego a part of its Mudarib share as Hiba to meet the market expectation in case of lower than expected/market returns earned by the pool. However, IBIs maintaining PER will reduce their Mudarib share only if the PER is insufficient to improve the profit payouts to the depositors.”

In addition, clause 5.2.2 will be replaced with “If needed, IBIs may give hiba to saving account depositors to meet the requirement of minimum profit rate.”

IBIs are required to pay profit on their PKR saving deposits (excluding deposits of financial institutions, public sector enterprises and public limited companies) equivalent to at least 75 percent effective from January 1, 2025.

Analysts said that this move is beneficial for the depositors, however will reduce the profit of the IBIs and expected to enhance the competitiveness of Islamic banking and provide better returns to retail customers.

The country’s largest Islamic bank - (Meezan Bank) posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 77.5 billion up from Rs 58.04 billion in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 34 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP ISLAMIC BANKING deposits PKRC Islamic Banking Institutions Minimum Profit Rate PKR saving deposits weighted average gross yield

Comments

200 characters

PKR saving deposits: IBIs required to pay profit equivalent to 75pc of WAGY of all pools

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Read more stories