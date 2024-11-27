AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-27

No talks with PTI protesters: govt

Fazal Sher Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of secret talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, the government on Tuesday announced there will be no talks with the party, and referred to Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, as “a woman who has come to collect dead bodies”.

Talking to reporters flanked by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that this is the decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that no talks will be held with the PTI.

“Premier during a meeting had issued an instruction to get the area cleared and avoid causalities”, he said, adding that the protesters, who had reached at D-Chowk, had been pushed back and the area has been cleared.

“You have seen the people who were claiming that they are staging protest, their only effort is to shed blood”, he said, adding that this is a clear-cut decision of the government that no talks will be held with those who are staging a sit-in.

Without naming PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, Naqvi said a woman is responsible for this whole chaos, damage to public properties and loss of precious lives. “The detail of their whole planning will be soon shared with the nation”, he said.

He said that protesters have fired shells at police and they used poor children as shields. “State is not weak and if any one thinks that after firing a few shells a person [Imran Khan] would be released then this is their misconception”, he said.

Tarar said that there is a procedure for banning a party, and it will be carried out when the time comes.

He said that Bushra Bibi was telling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to lead the protest. Tarar accused PTI of planning the protest with the help of “foreign elements”, claiming that Afghanistan nationals had been recruited to join the demonstration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur Federal Government PTI Imran Khan D chowk PM Shehbaz Sharif PTI protest Bushra Bibi Attaullah Tarar Mohsin Naqvi PTI protesters

Comments

200 characters

No talks with PTI protesters: govt

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Read more stories