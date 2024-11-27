PM condemns attack on LEAs personnel

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned the recent attack on law enforcement personnel, saying the violent protesters’ actions is a clear act of extremism as it is not revolution.

In a statement issued here following the deaths of four Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway, which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says happened after the Rangers’ vehicle collided with a private vehicle coming from Abbottabad, the Sharif expressed sorrow and grief, reiterating that Pakistan cannot tolerate any form of violence or bloodshed for political gain.

He emphasised that the attacks on police and Rangers officers under the guise of a peaceful protest are completely reprehensible.

He said Pakistan cannot afford any form of chaos or bloodshed. He said bloodshed for nefarious political agenda is unacceptable and highly condemnable.

He further said that law enforcement agencies, tasked with maintaining peace and order, have been deliberately targeted by the disruptive group.

He condemned the attack on security forces, particularly on the Rangers and police officers, noting that these personnel are essential in maintaining law and order in the city.

The violent actions of the protesters have devastated the families of the slain officers, he said, adding the innocent children and families of the martyred Rangers and police officers deserve justice.

He called for immediate identification and prosecution of those responsible for the attack and directed that the injured officers receive the best medical care.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024