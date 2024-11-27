‘Children’s Heart Surgery Programme’: Over 800 surgeries performed

LAHORE: As many as 800 innocent children have successfully undergone surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program whose scope is being expanded.

Under this program, the waiting list for surgeries of innocent children has been reduced, the provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this while reviewing the programme.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that before the launching of this program, parents of innocent children were waiting for months for surgeries. Under this program, the capacity of children’s hospitals in Punjab is also being increased while continuous monitoring of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program is going on through an online live dashboard.

