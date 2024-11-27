AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-27

‘Medical profession without compassion is irrelevant’

Published 27 Nov, 2024

FAISALABAD: Medical profession without compassion is irrelevant and under-training medical graduates must inculcate highest moral values in their lives during their study period, said renowned religious scholar and motivational speaker Molana Tariq Jameel.

He sated this while addressing the students at Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College (AFMDC).

He said that a doctor in his life saves thousands of lives which has elevated the status and prestige of this profession.

“The doctors not only earn a respectable living but also serve humanity through this noble profession,” he said and advised students to fully focus on their studies so that they could harness their skills and serve maximum patients during their practical life.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, Managing Trustee Aziz Fatima Trust said that this institution was providing quality education to the young graduates in addition to offering specialization in different fields. Mian Adrees said that he intends to transform AFMDC into a centre of excellence and in this connection latest medical equipment and state-of-the-art machines are arranged for the practical training of the students. He advised the students to focus on their education and prepare themselves to serve humanity with commitment and dedication.



