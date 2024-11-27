‘PTI remains distracted by its political theatrics’: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman has expressed concern over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s continued “attempts to create unnecessary controversies,” undermining critical national priorities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Senator Rehman emphasised the country is facing real and pressing challenges, including the fight against terrorism and addressing economic instability.

“While all sides should be focused on terrorism and other real issues, PTI remains distracted by its political theatrics. Every important occasion, from the IMF negotiations to the Chinese Vice President’s visit, and now the visit of Belarus’s President, has been marred by their disruptive actions,” she said.

Senator Rehman further urged all political stakeholders to prioritise the national interest over personal politics. “At a time when unity is essential for progress and stability, PTI’s actions show a complete disregard for the country’s welfare. National interest must take precedence over personal political ambitions,” she added.

Senator Rehman called on PTI to act responsibly and avoid derailing critical national agendas. “The time has come for all political parties to work together in the interest of Pakistan. Instead of creating controversies, we must collectively address the issues that truly matter to the people of this country,” she concluded.

The PPP remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding democratic values, ensuring constitutional integrity, and prioritising the nation’s interests over political theatrics.

