President condemns attacks on police, Rangers

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari expressed regret over the loss of precious lives in the clash between protesters and security personnel in Islamabad. He strongly condemned the attack on police and Rangers.

The president expressed his condolences to the families of security personnel.

Meanwhile, the president also paid tribute to security forces for foiling infiltration bid on Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan. The president praised security forces for timely action against Fitnat-ul-Kharij terrorists. He praised security forces for killing three Khawarij terrorists during operation.

Pakistan’s brave security forces are always ready to protect country’s borders, the president said. The president reiterated commitment to completely eradicate terrorism and protection of country’s borders.

