Police using advanced technology to nab criminals

LAHORE: The Lahore Police have ramped up their crackdown on wanted criminals with the help of modern information technology. The police have apprehended 1,143 proclaimed offenders, 347 court absconders and 26 target offenders through the Smart Eye app.

The Travel Eye software has facilitated the screening of 6,739,888 individuals, while the Hotel Eye system has been used to check the records of 1,039,506 people. Additionally, the Smart Eye software also recorded data of 41,401 foreigners and helped to conduct inspections of 932 hotels, 1,359 guest houses, hostels and 175 factories.

These checks have led to the tracing of criminal records for more than 3,000 individuals involved in various cases, he said.

Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana noted that the advanced information technology was useful in tightening the noose around wanted criminals.

