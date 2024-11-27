AGL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.94%)
BOP 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.13%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.46%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.64%)
FFBL 73.90 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (7.32%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.37%)
HUBC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.55%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.18 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (6.46%)
OGDC 187.75 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.58%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.08%)
PPL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (5.08%)
PRL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.25%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.66%)
SEARL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.67%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.16%)
TOMCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.85%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.98%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.18%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.85%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 10,476 Increased By 386.7 (3.83%)
BR30 30,834 Increased By 1325.5 (4.49%)
KSE100 97,963 Increased By 3389 (3.58%)
KSE30 30,563 Increased By 1118.2 (3.8%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-27

Constitutional petitions: SHC regular benches recuse themselves from hearing

INP Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 08:41am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) regular benches on Tuesday recused to hear constitutional petitions after formation of dedicated constitutional benches.

A SHC division bench led by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar was hearing a case related to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the matter fell under Article 199(2) of the Constitution and sought an urgent hearing.

Justice Panhwar observed that petitions involving restraining orders against provincial or Federal governments or their institutions should be addressed by the constitutional bench.

