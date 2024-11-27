Constitutional petitions: SHC regular benches recuse themselves from hearing

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) regular benches on Tuesday recused to hear constitutional petitions after formation of dedicated constitutional benches.

A SHC division bench led by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar was hearing a case related to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the matter fell under Article 199(2) of the Constitution and sought an urgent hearing.

Justice Panhwar observed that petitions involving restraining orders against provincial or Federal governments or their institutions should be addressed by the constitutional bench.