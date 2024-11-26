NLC stall receives overwhelming response at IDEAS 2024

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) captured the spotlight at the 12th International Defence Exhibition & Seminar (IDEAS 2024), stated a press release.

The NLC stall located at the Army Pavilion remained the hub of activities, drawing enthusiastic responses from national and international delegates, exhibitors, and visitors.

As Pakistan’s premier logistics organization, NLC curated an impressive display featuring static, dynamic, and interactive elements. Intricate models of its multimodal fleet showcased the organization’s extensive logistics operations within Pakistan and across the borders, highlighting its role as a regional leader in supply chain solutions.

NLC was the single largest logistics organization participating in the four-day event. Its stall depicted the organization’s regional connectivity initiatives and its diverse portfolio, including road, rail, sea, and air transportation. Visitors were introduced to cutting-edge facilities such as modern logistics parks, dry ports, border terminals, and Pakistan’s largest off-dock terminal in Karachi.

Extensive B2B meetings were being conducted with corporate leaders and delegations from Turkey, China, the Gulf region, and other countries. These interactions are part of ongoing efforts to foster international partnerships and boosting trade through innovative logistics solutions.

The courteous and well-versed logistics professionals at the stall provided the visitors with detailed insights into NLC’s capabilities, including its end-to-end logistics solutions under the TIR regime. These solutions facilitate efficient trade to destinations such as Central Asia, Turkey, Russia, China, Poland, and Belarus, solidifying NLC’s position as a key player in regional trade connectivity.

Local businessmen and exporters evinced keen interest in NLC’s offerings. They were apprised of the organization’s comprehensive logistics services tailored to meet the needs of diverse industries, ensuring cost-effective and reliable solutions for domestic and international markets.