AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 26, 2024
Markets

Most Gulf markets end higher; Saudi falls

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 07:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, as investors took stock of a potential ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

A ceasefire deal looked imminent on Tuesday, Israeli and Lebanese officials said, clearing the way for an end to the conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war 14 months ago.

Signs of a diplomatic breakthrough have been accompanied by a military escalation. Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday demolished more of Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, while the armed group has kept up rocket fire into Israel.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.3%, extending gains from the previous session, led by a 2.9% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.7%.

Gulf bourses end mixed as oil prices slip

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - recovered slightly from the previous session’s 2.8% drop as investors mulled the implications of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, fell 0.4%, hit by a 1.2% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged 0.1% higher, with Commercial International Bank rising 0.9%.

--------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.4% to 11,736
 ABU DHABI       rose 0.7% to 9,294
 DUBAI           leapt 1.3% to 4,829
 QATAR           was flat at 10,408
 EGYPT           up 0.1% to 30,284
 BAHRAIN         finished flat 2,022
 OMAN            gained 0.7% to 4,553
 KUWAIT          added 0.2% to 7,786
--------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

