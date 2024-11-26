AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
Ayub century helps Pakistan crush Zimbabwe, level series

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2024 07:00pm

ZIMBABWE: Saim Ayub struck an unbeaten 113 as Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in Bulawayo on Tuesday to level a one-day international series with one match to come.

Zimbabwe were all out for 145 at Queens Sports Club as they sought a second victory over the tourists in three days having won by 80 runs in a rain-shortened tour opener.

Pakistan then atoned for a dismal batting show on Sunday with Ayub and fellow opener Abdullah Shafique (32 not out) reaching their target in 18.2 overs.

“We already forgot the first game and we will try to forget this game as well as we are trying to stay in the present and take it one game at a time,” man-of-the-match Ayub told reporters.

“In the previous match, the ball was stopping more and the weather was also different. Today, it was slow on one side and better from the other.

“You had to be careful and I did not think I could use all my shots. We practice for all kinds of pitches, not just one kind.”

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in rain-shortened ODI

Ayub struck 17 runs and three sixes off 62 balls in a 75-minute stand while Shafique claimed four fours in the southern city.

The 22-year-old left-handed Ayub needed 32 balls for his half century and reached his ton off 53 deliveries – the second fastest in an ODI international by a Pakistani after Shahid Afridi.

He did have one early escape when Richard Ngarava drew a thick outside edge that flew into the vacant second-slip area.

Poor Zimbabwe fielding also saved Shafique, whose wayward drive was dropped at backward point by veteran all-rounded Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe, seeking a first ODI series win over Pakistan, utilised five bowlers, but none made an impression with Brandon Mavuta, who conceded 47 runs in four overs, particularly expensive.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe were quickly in trouble with openers Joylord Gumbie (five) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (four) back in the pavilion with less than four overs bowled.

Only Dion Myers, who struck six fours in his 30-ball 33, and Williams, who posted 31 before being trapped leg before by Ayub, impressed for the home team.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza, often the batting saviour for Zimbabwe, made just 17 before becoming one of three victims of Salman Ali Agha.

Debutant Abrar Ahmed took four wickets and Ali Agha three for Pakistan, who arrived in southern Africa after a 3-0 ODI series loss in Australia.

The Zimbabwe ODI series decider is set for Thursday, followed by three Twenty20 internationals from Sunday, also in Bulawayo. Pakistan then visit South Africa for an all-format tour.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 145 in 32.3 overs (D. Myers 33, S. Williams 31; A. Ahmed 4-33, S. Agha 3-26) v Pakistan 148-0 in 18.2 overs (S. Ayub 113 not out, A. Shafique 32 not out)

Result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets

Series: Zimbabwe, Pakistan tied 1-1 with one match to play on Thursday

Toss: Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan ODI Series

