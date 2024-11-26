AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.27%)
AIRLINK 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.98%)
BOP 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.52%)
DFML 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-10.01%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-5.59%)
FCCL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.55%)
FFBL 69.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-5.28%)
FFL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.02%)
HUBC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-4.73%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.96%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.02%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.91%)
NBP 65.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.02%)
OGDC 181.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.82 (-6.13%)
PAEL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.28%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.07 (-6.54%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.54%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-4.48%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.22%)
TOMCL 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.33%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.13%)
TRG 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.37%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,116 Decreased By -388.7 (-3.7%)
BR30 29,567 Decreased By -1659.1 (-5.31%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia’s weak rouble is helping exporting companies, finance minister says

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 02:27pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s weak rouble is benefiting exporting companies, offsetting the negative impact of the central bank’s high benchmark interest rate, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

The rouble hit the lowest level against the US dollar and China’s yuan since March 2022 this week, following rising tensions between Russia and the West over the conflict in Ukraine and fresh round of Western sanctions against Russia’s financial sector.

“I am not saying whether the exchange rate is good or bad. I am just saying that today the exchange rate is very, very favourable for exporters,” Siluanov told a financial conference in Moscow.

Siluanov’s remarks are the first admission from a senior government’s figure that Russian authorities at least for the moment do not object the exchange rate’s weakness.

Rouble slumps to over two-year low

“The key thing is that the exchange rate is more important for exports than the interest rate,” Siluanov added.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russia’s weak rouble is helping exporting companies, finance minister says

Violent clashes: PTI supporters reach D-Chowk amid tear gas shelling

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

120MW solar project: KE receives lowest bid from KAPCO

Oil rises after selloff on possible Middle East ceasefire

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Read more stories