AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
DGKC 81.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
FFBL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
FFL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.55%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
NBP 65.10 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.5%)
OGDC 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.28%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PPL 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.32%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
PTC 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SEARL 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.95%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
TRG 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,722 Increased By 923.6 (0.94%)
KSE30 30,819 Increased By 338.8 (1.11%)
Nov 25, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-25

Rouble slumps to over two-year low

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble tumbled to a more than two-year low against the dollar on Friday after Washington imposed sanctions on a key bank facilitating Russia’s gas exports to Europe and as Moscow’s firing of a new hypersonic missile stoked geopolitical tensions.

Moscow fired the newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile - the Oreshnik or Hazel Tree - at a Ukrainian military facility on Thursday in response to Kyiv striking Russia with US-made and British-made missiles this week for the first time after the US granted its approval.

Also on Thursday, Washington imposed new sanctions on Russia’s Gazprombank that prevent the lender from handling any new energy-related transactions, potentially shutting down the only way European customers can pay for Russian gas.

By 1331, the rouble was down 1.7% at 103.02 against the dollar, earlier hitting 103.7455, its weakest mark since March 23, 2022. Trade in the rouble has become more opaque since sanctions in June abruptly halted exchange trading dollars and euros.

“The rouble is continuing to decline,” said Yevgeny Kogan, professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. “The main reason is sanctions against Gazprombank, which was a backbone bank for exporters.”

