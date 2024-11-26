AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.76%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
DFML 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
DGKC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.55%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
FFBL 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.37%)
FFL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
HUBC 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.83%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.24%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.44%)
NBP 68.40 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.86%)
OGDC 188.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.24%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PPL 148.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.36%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.44%)
PTC 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.76%)
SEARL 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
TOMCL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
TRG 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
UNITY 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 10,467 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.36%)
BR30 30,774 Decreased By -452.2 (-1.45%)
KSE100 97,797 Decreased By -282.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 30,473 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.28%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jacob Bethell to bat at three on England Test debut against New Zealand

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2024 10:33am
England’s Jacob Bethell takes part in a training session two days before the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 26, 2024. Photo: AFP
England’s Jacob Bethell takes part in a training session two days before the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Jacob Bethell will bat at number three on his Test debut as England on Tuesday named their team for the series opener against New Zealand in Christchurch.

The 21-year-old was ushered into the side for the match beginning Thursday after wicketkeeper Jordan Cox broke his right thumb during a net session.

Regular number three Ollie Pope replaces Cox with the gloves and drops down to bat at six, with captain Ben Stokes at seven in the batting order.

England ‘not quivering’ ahead of New Zealand Test challenge

Bethell, who has never batted higher than number four in first-class cricket, where he averages 25.44, only made his international debut two months ago in white ball matches against Australia and the West Indies.

Joe Root stays at number four, despite making 262 when he batted third in the first Test in Pakistan last month.

Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and all-rounder Stokes form the pace attack on a Hagley Oval pitch that traditionally offers a greenish wicket favouring the seamers. Shoaib Bashir is the lone spinner.

New Zealand are yet to name their starting XI but can call on the services of leading batsman Kane Williamson, who has returned after injury forced him out of the recent 3-0 Test series win in India.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (capt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

New Zealand (from): Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Joe Root Ben Stokes Tom Latham Tom Blundell Ollie Pope Zak Crawley England vs New Zealand test Jacob Bethell Jordan Cox

Comments

200 characters

Jacob Bethell to bat at three on England Test debut against New Zealand

KSE-100 gains over 1,600 points amid banking sector rally

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

Read more stories