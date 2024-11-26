‘Maryam Nawaz Ka Punjab, Suthra Punjab’: CM to inaugurate programme next week

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the “Maryam Nawaz Ka Punjab, Suthra Punjab” programme on December 3.

In this connection, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting on Monday to review the arrangements for the event. On this occasion, the Minister issued necessary instructions for the launching ceremony while LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din briefed the Minister on the arrangements.

While addressing the meeting, the minister said that initiating a unique public-private partnership project was a matter of pride for him. “We would ensure the fulfilment of the responsibility entrusted by the Chief Minister to provide standard facilities to the people,” he added.

He commended Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian and the CEOs of concerned waste management companies for working day and night to design and execute the project, adding that restructuring of the solid waste system in Lahore was also a part of this programme.

“For the first time, a uniform sanitation system would be implemented in the cities and villages. Outsourcing model would ensure safe dumping and door-to-door waste collection,” he said.

According to him, there would be manual sweeping of each area and desilting of drains as well. It was the responsibility of the public and the elected representatives to make the new sanitation system successful in their respective areas. The Chief Minister would also launch the Suthra Punjab app during the ceremony through which citizens will be able to give all kinds of feedback. Under the new system, an effective mechanism has been created for immediate redressal of citizens’ complaints. They would run a sensitisation campaign to highlight the importance of cleanliness among students at all levels.

