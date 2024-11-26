30 advanced air quality monitors installed across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday announced a groundbreaking initiative to combat air pollution in Punjab by installing 30 advanced air quality monitors across various cities in the province with Lahore’s monitoring capacity increasing to eight units.

The new monitors in Lahore were strategically placed at THQ Kahna, Jiya Bhagga Police Station, Shahdara Teaching Hospital, Punjab University and Wildlife Park, Raiwind. Other cities benefiting from this initiative included Rawalpindi (three monitors), Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Sialkot (one monitor each) as well as Multan, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur (two monitors each).

Moreover, Sargodha (two monitors) and Dera Ghazi Khan (one monitor) were expected to activate their systems by the end of this month. These devices are linked to the Environmental Protection Agency’s central control room for real-time monitoring.

Commenting on the installation of the air quality monitors, Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that the collected air quality data would be integrated with the global Air Quality Index (AQI) system, providing accurate and reliable information to the public and researchers. This system is designed to facilitate timely actions against pollution and improve environmental conditions, she added.

“This initiative is a revolutionary step to safeguard human lives. It would provide transparent data to the public and ensure an effective solution to air pollution challenges. This programme was not only a significant step toward environmental conservation but also an example of utilizing digital technology to enhance governance and improve public service delivery,” she added.

