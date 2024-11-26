AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

Sindh plans to introduce e-taxis for jobless youth: Sharjeel

Published November 26, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government plans to introduce Electric Vehicle (EV) taxis to provide employment opportunities for the unemployed youth.

Addressing a press conference, he mentioned that the government was the first to introduce EV buses, followed by the launch of the Pink bus service. Work is currently in progress on the Red Line and Yellow Line BRT projects. All departments of the Sindh government are actively making efforts in their respective areas to serve the people.

He said that the government is working to provide free electricity to the people through solarisation. Additionally, houses are being constructed for 2.1 million people. The government is striving to provide the best possible facilities to public in health and education.

He stated that there are attempts to create chaos and anarchy in the country. He emphasised that when governments are elected, their responsibility is to serve the people and address the needs of their constituencies.

The priority of elected governments should be to fulfil the expectations of the people.

Memon said that the public is not concerned about political positioning; they are only worried about having their problems solved in this era of inflation. Businesspeople, farmers, labourers, and people from all walks of life in the country are seeking relief.

He stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been clear about water projects, emphasising that nothing controversial should be undertaken and that issues should be resolved through negotiations. As long as there are objections from any province regarding a project, such a project should not be initiated.

He said unfortunately, over 90 martyrs have lost their lives in a province, asking where their Chief Minister is right now? He questioned the current use of the government’s machinery and resources by that chief minister, adding attack on the federal capital is their priority. He said that there are families mourning the loss of their loved ones, yet no one from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is willing to visit them.

Memon said that the people completely rejected the call for protest on November 24. No citizen came out voluntarily to support their protest.

He mentioned that the Sindh Chief Minister has written letters to the federal government on the matter of new canals and noted that the Sindh government has always taken a strong stance on controversial projects.

He said that the PPP has never opposed talks. The biggest obstacle to dialogue has been PTI and Imran Khan himself.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

