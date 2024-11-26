AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

DG SFA emphasises media collaboration for food safety

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Muzamil Hussain Halepoto, visited the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and held a meeting with its President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, and members of the governing body.

The visit aimed to strengthen collaboration between SFA and the media for creating public awareness about food safety and ensuring accountability in the food sector.

During the meeting, DG SFA highlighted the Authority’s proactive measures against food adulteration and unhygienic practices. He elaborated on the decisive actions taken against loose oil sales, milk adulteration, and expired food products. He assured that SFA is unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding public health.

Muzamil Hussain Halepoto emphasized that SFA’s operations span across all districts of Sindh, with a strong focus on inclusivity and empowerment. He shared that women play a pivotal role in the Authority, leading SFA teams in seven districts of the province.

He further informed the press about SFA’s advancements in food testing infrastructure. “We currently have three functional laboratories in Karachi, Jamshoro, and Sukkur, and three additional labs will become operational in the coming days,” he stated. The DG also announced SFA’s plans to enhance scientific research and policy-making by forming specialized panels. A scientific panel on loose oil has already been notified, and its first meeting resulted in a recommendation to ban the sale of loose oil due to health concerns. “Additionally, a scientific panel on water will soon be established to address water safety issues comprehensively,” he added.

Highlighting the achievements during his tenure, Halepoto revealed that SFA’s revenue has increased significantly. He attributed this growth to improved enforcement, strategic planning, and enhanced public engagement.

The DG acknowledged the critical role of media in raising awareness about food safety. He urged journalists to support SFA in its mission to combat the sale of unhygienic and unhealthy food products, noting that media coverage is essential for encouraging compliance and fostering a culture of accountability.

In recognition of his efforts, the President and General Secretary of Karachi Press Club presented Muzamil Hussain Halepoto with a Sindhi Ajrak and a commemorative shield. They assured him of the media’s full support in highlighting SFA’s initiatives and actions to protect public health.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KPC SFA Muzamil Hussain Halepoto

