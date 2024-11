KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 30.156 billion and the number of lots traded was 43,988.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.867 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.712 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.023billion), Platinum (PKR 1.964 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.734 billion), Silver (PKR 1.025 billion),Natural Gas (PKR 968.560 million), DJ (PKR 269.431 million),SP 500 (PKR 250.641 million), Copper (PKR 136.594 million),Palladium (PKR 85.153 million),Japan Equity (PKR 64.046 million), Aluminium (PKR 30.304 million)and Brent (PKR 22.280 million). In Agricultural commodities, 101 lots amounting to PKR 150.540 million were traded.

